Tuesday February 25, 2020 - A section of Kikuyu community elders has said that Kenya is being invaded by locusts because of homosexuality.





Addressing journalists in Muranga, the elders said God is punishing Kenyans because of increased cases of homosexuality.





The elders reiterated that it was a taboo for people of the same sex to be in a marital union.





The elders also congratulated Anglican Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit who previously said he will not be attending the Lambeth Conference in the UK on account of its support of same sex unions.





“We support Archbishop Ole Sapit’s stand against homosexuality, the practice is ungodly and is nonsense brought to Africa from the West which we should all oppose,” the chairman of Kikuyu Council of Elders, Father Joakim Gitonga, said.





Gitonga added that homosexuality could be blamed for the myriad of calamities that have been striking Africa in the recent past.



