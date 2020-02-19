Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - Kiambu Governor, Dr. James Nyoro, has appointed his deputy, a month after he was sworn into office following the impeachment of his predecessor, Ferdinand Waititu.





On Wednesday, Nyoro appointed Joyce Wanjiku Ngugi as the Deputy Governor of the populous County.





Wanjiku is the widow of former Gatundu South MP, Joseph Ngugi.





In 2016, she sought to replace her husband in the position but claimed to have been rigged out during The National Alliance (TNA) party primaries in favor of current MP Moses Kuria.





Mrs. Ngugi, who was Chairperson of the National Council for Children Services, is a counseling psychologist with a Masters's degree in Education from Kenyatta University having previously attained a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Egerton University.



