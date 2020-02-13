Thursday February 13, 2020 - The late former President Daniel Arap Moi was laid to rest in a State burial at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County on Wednesday.





Moi’s body was lowered into his grave at 4.30pm, marking an end of a series of elaborate State interment ceremonies that were lined up in honour of the man who led the country for 24 years.





According to Treasury, Moi’s state burial gobbled Sh 300 million of taxpayers’ money, making it one of the most expensive burials in Africa if not in the world.





Surprisingly, the money was shared between the Kenyatta and Moi family.





Event management, catering and tents for Moi’s funeral were exclusively done by Wanderjoy which is owned by relatives of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Photography and video by KTN and flowers came from Moi’s farms.





In short, there are very few Kenyans who got the money because they all went to the Kenyattas or Mois.



