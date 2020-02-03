Monday, February 3, 2020 - Controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, is on the receiving end from Kenyans after bragging about shopping with American rapper, Jay Z, from the same shop.





The ‘Walionicheka’ hit-maker posted a picture of himself alongside Jay Z and bragged that he bought his outfit from the same shop the legendary rapper bought his.





“BIRDS FROM SAME FEATHERS SHOP SAME SHOP ask Jayz (my friends the son of God is on top not below, ahead not behind 💪💪 ) 👏👏👏👏 ” read Ringtone’s caption

Ringtone is known to pull such stunts when he is about to drop a new song and last year, he was arrested for ‘prostituting’ and ‘confusing' students at Cooperative University after he stormed the institution to look for a wife while carrying a placard of the qualities of the woman he was looking for.





See the reactions below.





okebo_kevin Nani alipatia ringtong simu ina surport instagram🤔🤔🤔





rosechamelion Now we understand,,,,, so you and Jaz u belong to the same roof??





madola200 Are you really serious you compere your self with jayz.God have mercy on us





korirdennis254 Jay Z must sue you how can you compare rich and poverty





dj_docha Umeaza ile ufala yako🙄



