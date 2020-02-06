Thursday, February 6, 2020 - The National Olympics Committee of Kenya and Nike have unveiled the official kit Team Kenya will use for the Tokyo Olympics.





While unveiling the kit, Paul Tergat, who is the President of the committee, revealed that replicas will be available after the official launch in April.





However, the kit has not been received well with majority of Kenyans calling out Nike for giving us a raw deal.





From the design to its look, Kenyans aren’t looking forward to buy replicas.





See the photos and reactions below.