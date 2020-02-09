Sunday, February 9, 2020 - Nairobi Woman Rep, Esther Passaris, has slammed Kenyans questioning the nature of her relationship with the late former President Daniel Arap Moi.

This is after Passaris revealed that Mzee Moi bought her, her first phone when she was working for him in the 1997 campaigns and that he used to call her personally.

Speaking at Parliament Buildings where Kenyans were viewing Moi’s body, Passaris said:

"I got my first mobile phone from him in 1997."

“In 1997 I was running a promotional company doing t-shirts and I got a tender to supply campaign t-shirts for the elections… It was a Motorola… really big. It looked like a walkie talkie."

"He would talk to me when he wanted stuff and he felt there was a lot of pressure getting the t-shirts out."

“It was the first time campaigns were really competitive and at one point they couldn’t get hold of me,” recounted Passaris.



That is when Moi sent one of his staff to give Passaris a mobile phone for easier communication.



Passaris also revealed how Moi intervened to have her money for the t-shirts released.



“They held my money, they didn’t pay me."



"That was half of my money, four, five million and he got to hear about it."



"He called me and ordered the money to be paid to me immediately,” she added.



Following her confession, a section of Kenyans claimed that she might have slept with Moi in exchange for those favors.



This did not go down well with Passaris and she has hit-back telling her critics to stop poking their noses into her business.



She wrote:



“Even if I were a ‘commercial sex worker’ what business is it of yours?"



“Carry your cross and let me carry mine. No matter what I do, how I do it, you will always find fault."



“Why? You have a very low self-esteem. Stop trying to police women."



" I am not your punching bag. #MYOB”