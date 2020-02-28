Friday, February 28, 2020 - Kenyans have jumped to the defense of a Kenya Airways employee who has been suspended for sharing a video of a South China flight landing in JKIA with 239 Chinese nationals.





Mr. Ali raise an alarm over the manner in which the Chinese nationals were being handled after arriving from their Coronavirus-hit country.





The deadly virus was first reported in Wuhan city of China and so far spread to over 47 countries with 80,000 and 3,000 confirmed infections and death respectively.





After the video went viral, Mr. Ali was suspended according to the letter he received from the Chief Human Resources Officer, Evelyne Munyoki, pending investigations.





However, Kenyans have hailed Ali as a hero and are calling on KQ’s management to reinstate him





Check out the reaction from Kenyans below.















