Monday, February 17, 2020- News just in indicates that Kenya's ambassador to South Sudan, Chris Karumba Mburu.

Amb. Karumba, who previously served as the National Intelligence Service (NIS) director died of heart attack on Sunday February 16, according to his family.

The ambassador's family broke the news on Monday morning without divulging more details of the death.





President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Mburu as Kenya's ambassador to Juba, South Sudan in July 2018.