Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - Kenyans have condemned the move by the Chinese to block UoN students from using one of the lecture halls at the Confucious Institute.





Dr. Richard Bosire, a lecturer and the Universities Academic Staff Union UoN chapter chairman, shared a video on twitter protesting after the Chinese barred students from accessing the lecture hall at the University Towers.





In the video, Dr. Bosire, who was visibly angry said:





“What we are protesting is the Chinese locking students out of the facility with their lecturer.”





“We cannot allow it!”





“Is it Chinese colonialism?”





“They have gone too far,”





“The university has given them land, they constructed a huge facility, perhaps on two acres of land, yet they are closing us out,”





Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi was launched as the first of its kind in Africa in 2005 by then Chinese President Hu Jintao.





However, according John Korir, UoN’s Director of Corporate Affairs, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi is not the property of the People’s Republic of China.





