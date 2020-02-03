Tuesday, February 4, 2020- The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) has taken charge of the Lee Funeral home where the body of former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi is kept.





Mzee Moi died on Tuesday morning at the Nairobi Hospital aged 95.





In a statement on Tuesday President Uhuru ordered the Late Mzee Moi be accorded a State Funeral, with all appropriate Civilian and Full Military Honours being rendered and observed.





Uhuru also directed that as an expression of public sorrow, the Flag of Kenya be flown at half-mast in various institutions from dawn today until sunset on the day of Moi's burial.





