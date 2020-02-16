Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The ideal candidate will be required to organize, conduct and evaluate In-flight Services training and development programmes to enhance organizational and individual performance for staff at Kenya Airways and for commercial customers.

Responsibilities

Analyse learning and development needs and design solutions to ensure they address capability development needs.

Prepare learning materials and venue to ensure effective delivery of training.

Deliver the training to the selected participants to enhance knowledge and skills and demonstrate the return on investment on trainings offered.

Follow up on course participants to evaluate level of skills transfer & implementation of action plans.

Prepare progress and assessment report on course participants for follow up and recommendations to their respective supervisor.

Prepare, administer and mark examinations to assess the effectiveness of the training.

Maintain the library and other training materials and monitor training activity, expenditure and provide reports.

Support advertising and marketing of courses to external commercial customers.

Adapt and customize training to meet customers’ requirements

Contribute to the achievement of commercial objectives for In-flight Services training.

Issue certificates / transcripts to qualified participants to ensure compliance with KQ Standards and Procedures.

Deliver commercial training programs to contribute to the achievement of revenue generation.

Maintain competency, qualification and where required, certified in both the subject matter required to deliver.

Support in the review of operational manuals to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, industry standards and company training standards within operational areas.

Act as subject matter expert for the business with regards to Inflight Services Training.