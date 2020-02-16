Position: Training Officer Inflight Services Training
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
The ideal candidate will be required to organize, conduct and evaluate In-flight Services training and development programmes to enhance organizational and individual performance for staff at Kenya Airways and for commercial customers.
Responsibilities
- Analyse
learning and development needs and design solutions to ensure they address
capability development needs.
- Prepare
learning materials and venue to ensure effective delivery of training.
- Deliver
the training to the selected participants to enhance knowledge and skills
and demonstrate the return on investment on trainings offered.
- Follow
up on course participants to evaluate level of skills transfer &
implementation of action plans.
- Prepare
progress and assessment report on course participants for follow up and
recommendations to their respective supervisor.
- Prepare,
administer and mark examinations to assess the effectiveness of the
training.
- Maintain
the library and other training materials and monitor training activity,
expenditure and provide reports.
- Support
advertising and marketing of courses to external commercial customers.
- Adapt
and customize training to meet customers’ requirements
- Contribute
to the achievement of commercial objectives for In-flight Services
training.
- Issue
certificates / transcripts to qualified participants to ensure compliance
with KQ Standards and Procedures.
- Deliver
commercial training programs to contribute to the achievement of revenue
generation.
- Maintain
competency, qualification and where required, certified in both the
subject matter required to deliver.
- Support
in the review of operational manuals to ensure compliance with regulatory
requirements, industry standards and company training standards within
operational areas.
- Act
as subject matter expert for the business with regards to Inflight
Services Training.
- Create
a learning culture by always engaging learners and their managers.
Qualifications
- At
least 3 years’ experience as a Flight Purser
- Bachelor’s
degree
- Must
possess excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills
- Excellent
communication, Motivational skills, interpersonal and presentation skills
- Demonstrated
ability to leading self
- Possession
of instructional techniques, design and delivery skills will be an added
advantage
- Proficiency
in MS Office productivity skills with excellent IT skills
How to Apply
Training Officer. Safety & Emergency Procedures Trainer
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
The ideal candidate will be tasked with conducting all Safety and Emergency Procedures Trainer (SEPT) Training and Programmes to enhance safe and efficient conducting of flights.
Responsibilities
- Ensuring
that the course content for trainees is relevant to the objectives of
the training.
- Conducting
courses and evaluating level of skills transfer and implementation of
action plans.
- Preparing
progress and assessment reports on course participants and make
appropriate recommendations to their respective supervisors and Manager
Product Training.
- Ensure
regular review of training manuals, tests and equipment.
- In
consultation with In-flight Training and Standards Manager, prepare and
manage Safety and Emergency Procedures Trainer (SEPT)/ Fleet (FLT)
assessment budget.
- Liaise
with Crew Scheduling Office and In-flight Training and Standards Manager
to coordinate matters relating to training calendar and quality audit.
- Administer
and mark examination for all SEPT attendees.
- Conduct
line checks for crew in accordance with OME.
- Manage
attendees training records.
Qualifications
- Possession
of a University degree
- Three
(3) years of relevant experience as purser.
- Excellent
communication, interpersonal & presentation skills
- Organisational
& planning Skills
- Instructional
skills course /Trainer of Trainers.
- Proficiency
in the use of IT
How to apply
