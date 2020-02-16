0
Position: Training Officer Inflight Services Training
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
The ideal candidate will be required to organize, conduct and evaluate In-flight Services training and development programmes to enhance organizational and individual performance for staff at Kenya Airways and for commercial customers.
Responsibilities
  • Analyse learning and development needs and design solutions to ensure they address capability development needs.
  • Prepare learning materials and venue to ensure effective delivery of training.
  • Deliver the training to the selected participants to enhance knowledge and skills and demonstrate the return on investment on trainings offered.
  • Follow up on course participants to evaluate level of skills transfer & implementation of action plans.
  • Prepare progress and assessment report on course participants for follow up and recommendations to their respective supervisor.
  • Prepare, administer and mark examinations to assess the effectiveness of the training.
  • Maintain the library and other training materials and monitor training activity, expenditure and provide reports.
  • Support advertising and marketing of courses to external commercial customers.
  • Adapt and customize training to meet customers’ requirements
  • Contribute to the achievement of commercial objectives for In-flight Services training.
  • Issue certificates / transcripts to qualified participants to ensure compliance with KQ Standards and Procedures.
  • Deliver commercial training programs to contribute to the achievement of revenue generation.
  • Maintain competency, qualification and where required, certified in both the subject matter required to deliver.
  • Support in the review of operational manuals to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, industry standards and company training standards within operational areas.
  • Act as subject matter expert for the business with regards to Inflight Services Training.
  • Create a learning culture by always engaging learners and their managers.
Qualifications
  • At least 3 years’ experience as a Flight Purser
  • Bachelor’s degree
  • Must possess excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills
  • Excellent communication, Motivational skills, interpersonal and presentation skills
  • Demonstrated ability to leading self
  • Possession of instructional techniques, design and delivery skills will be an added advantage
  • Proficiency in MS Office productivity skills with excellent IT skills
Training Officer. Safety & Emergency Procedures Trainer
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
The ideal candidate will be tasked with conducting all Safety and Emergency Procedures Trainer (SEPT) Training and Programmes to enhance safe and efficient conducting of flights.
Responsibilities
  • Ensuring that the course content for trainees is relevant to the objectives of the training.
  • Conducting courses and evaluating level of skills transfer and implementation of action plans.
  • Preparing progress and assessment reports on course participants and make appropriate recommendations to their respective supervisors and Manager Product Training.
  • Ensure regular review of training manuals, tests and equipment.
  • In consultation with In-flight Training and Standards Manager, prepare and manage Safety and Emergency Procedures Trainer (SEPT)/ Fleet (FLT) assessment budget.
  • Liaise with Crew Scheduling Office and In-flight Training and Standards Manager to coordinate matters relating to training calendar and quality audit.
  • Administer and mark examination for all SEPT attendees.
  • Conduct line checks for crew in accordance with OME.
  • Manage attendees training records.
Qualifications
  • Possession of a University degree
  • Three (3) years of relevant experience as purser.
  • Excellent communication, interpersonal & presentation skills
  • Organisational & planning Skills
  • Instructional skills course /Trainer of Trainers.
  • Proficiency in the use of IT
