Friday February 21, 2020-

A study conducted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) shows that Kenya Police Service is the most corrupt institution in the country.





The survey, which was conducted in November 2019 indicated that 39 per cent of instances of corruption were recorded to happen at the service.





Despite the survey, Kasarani Police Station officers have not changed their habit of being corrupt mongrels.





A source at the station, said all the officers at the station have bought private cars and are building mansions in Nairobi because of dirty money from corruption.





The officers even wake up at 5 am to collect bribes from Thika Super Highway and along Thika –Kamiti road.





The officers also collect bribes at All Sopps, Githurai Roundabout and Kariobangi Roundabout.





With this type of information, Kenyans hope that interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai will deal with these thugs before they finish the country.



