Friday February 14, 2020 - A section of Kalenjin community elders have rejected the coronation of KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, as the community leader.





During the burial of retired President, Daniel Arap Moi, in Kabarak on Wednesday, Gideon received the symbolic sceptre from his elder brother, Raymond Moi, who was expected to take after their father.





Having received the 'rungu', Gideon became an automatic pick as the inheritor of his father's influence but this did not sit well with some elders from the Kalenjin community.

The elders said, the death of the former President left a leadership void in the community and the anointing of the Baringo Senator does not automatically fill it.





They further claimed that Gideon taking after his father was a family decision and as a result, the elders will have to converge within 40 days to determine who will be their next kingpin.





Sources said the elders will appoint Deputy President William Ruto as the community’s kingpin after Moi’s demise.



