Monday February 17, 2020 - Former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile, has asked Deputy President William Ruto to resign over the Sh 39 billion fake arms scandal.





Speaking on Sunday, Ndile said that the DP should take responsibility for the scandal “which has exposed the integrity of our country and systems of Government.”





“It is such a shame that the Office of the Deputy President and even our military can be mentioned in such a scam," Ndile said.

But National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, (Garissa Town) and his Senate counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen, (Elgeyo Marakwet) defended Dr Ruto.





“[Many] fictitious deals by fraudsters used to be conducted in many offices, including that of the former Prime Minister, in the same building,” said Mr Duale.





He went on:



“ODM should focus its energies on the BBI and 2022."



"ODM should not reduce itself to rumour mongering and propaganda.”





Mr Murkomen asked why Mr Odinga had not recorded any statement with regard to the Dubai gold scam in which he was mentioned.



