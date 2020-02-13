Thursday February 13, 2020 - The family of the late Kahawa Wendani MCA, Cyrus Omondi, known to many as Gearbox, has spoken out after the sudden death of their kin.





Omondi died yesterday after what is suspected to be a heart attack during a bench marking trip in India.





Omondi’s younger brother, Kevin Ochieng', revealed that his late brother was in good health and had never been diagnosed with any heart related condition.





"We want to send a family representative to India so that a postmortem can be done.”





“If that is not the case, we want the body to be ferried to Kenya and the postmortem conducted here.”





"My brother was very healthy and had never complained of a heart problem, so we suspect that there might be foul play," Kevin stated.

In addition, Ochieng urged the Government to conduct thorough investigations into the MCA's death.





According to another family member, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, Omondi had created many enemies after clinging the seat in 2017.





"He had enemies in the former Kiambu Governor's administration because he was fighting corruption.”





“Maybe it is a form of bitterness and someone is seeking revenge.”





"Yesterday, those with Omondi in India wanted a postmortem conducted in the absence of the family.”





“That is very fishy," claimed one of Omondi’s family members.





The MCA seconded former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu's impeachment motion.



"Waititu must go home, we must drain the swamp today.”





“A thief must go to the courts and the court must ensure justice prevails," Omondi submitted on the floor of the County Assembly of Kiambu.



