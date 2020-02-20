Thursday February 20, 2020 - Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is now on the verge of losing his job as Nairobi Governor after an impeachment motion against him was tabled in the Nairobi County Assembly on Thursday.





The motion was tabled by Makongeni MCA, Peter Imwatok, amidst loud opposition from MCAs allied to Sonko.





Grounds of impeachment cited by Imwatok include alleged gross violation of the constitution and Public Finance Act 2012 and inability to control and manage public debts and clear pending expenses.





Imwatok further accused Sonko of holding the County at ransom by willingly failing to nominate a Deputy Governor.





Before he nominated Ann Kananu Mwenda on January 7th, Sonko had stayed over two years without a Deputy since the surprise resignation of Polycarp Igathe in January 2018.





Speaker Beatrice Elachi scrambled to restore order as MCAs, who are for and against the motion, engaged in a shouting match during the sitting.





“This will not be a house of shouting.”





“It will be a house where we use the rule of law,” she reiterated.





The MCAs begun collecting signatures in support of the motion on Wednesday, February 19th.



