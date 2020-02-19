



Wednesday February 19, 2020 – Judiciary has once again betrayed Kenyans after overturning CS Fred Matiang’i’s orders to deport 4 Chinese nationals in a caning video that went viral.





The c ourt reached the decision following an application by the Chinese nationals.





The order had been issued by CS Matiang'i on February 13, 2020, after a video emerged of one of the Chinese nationals caning a Kenyan worker at a Kileleshwa hotel.





According to reports, the court also told the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) to file responses by Friday.





This was after the state lawyer told the court that they were served with the application late and therefore needed more time to file responses.





Matiang'i had given the deportation orders moments after the courts ruled that the Chinese be detained for 15 days pending investigation by police to establish the authenticity of the claims made by Simon Osako, who alleged that he was the one being caned.





The four Chinese nationals who were identified as Deng Hailan, Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling, were arrested a day after a video surfaced showing one of the nationals allegedly caning Osako.





The video portrays a Kenyan man leaning against the wall while the Chinese national whipped him with a stick as other individuals laughed in the background.





The Kenyan DAILY POST