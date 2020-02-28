Friday February 28, 2020 – The High Court has today suspended flights from China until a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya is heard and determined.





Making the ruling, High Court Judge, James Makau, also ordered Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i and former Health Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki, to trace all the 239 passengers who arrived from China on Wednesday aboard a Southern China plane.





The Judge ordered all the 239 passengers to be quarantined in a Kenya Defence Forces facility.





Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued an Executive Order ordering Kenya Defence Forces to take charge of all entry points into Kenya.





The President also ordered KDF medical personnel deployed in all airports, maritime ports and all border points in order to enhance containment of the Coronavirus outbreak.





Coronavirus, which has sent the world economy almost into recession, has already claimed lives of 2,817 people and infected over 84,000.



