Thursday, February 13, 2020 - The family of murder suspect Joseph Irungu alias Jowie has requested Kenyans to help them raise Sh 2 million to secure the release of their son.





On Thursday, Justice James Wakiaga freed Jowie on bail terms worth Sh 2m or a bond of Sh 3m.





In a social media post, the family of Jowie requested for help from Kenyans to raise funds for his bail.





“He has been granted bail by the court who amounts to Ksh 2 Million.”





“We are kindly requesting for your help in this time of need.”





“You can send whatever you have to paybil 600100 and the account number is 0100005024484 Stanbic Bank.”





“The account belongs to his sister Nelius Irungu.”Jowie‘s friend said.





Jowie was arrested on September 26th, 2018, over the murder of Kimani.





Kimani was killed in her Lamuria Gardens apartment on the night of September 19th, 2018, after arriving from Juba, South Sudan, where she operated her family business and was en route to Dubai to meet her fiancé.





Former Citizen TV presenter, Jacqueline Maribe, is also facing trial alongside Jowie over the murder.



