Wednesday February 5, 2020 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has made an application in court seeking the release of all his travel documents.





Last month, the High Court ordered the Governor to surrender all his travel documents since he was facing serious corruption charges where he embezzled millions of taxpayers’ money.





The Governor was also barred from office but in the application, Sonko said he wants to attend an official duty in Dubai as a Governor.





The Governor's lawyers stated that their client had been invited to attend the 10th session of the World Urban Forum that will commence on Saturday, February 8th, to Thursday, February 13th.





“The applicant has been invited in his capacity as the Governor of Nairobi City County and is expected to engage in discussions with other participants on the theme of the forum,” reads the court papers.





His legal team also indicated that the high-level forum was convened by UN-Habitat and was an open and inclusive platform for addressing the challenges of sustainable urbanization.





However, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions rejected Sonko’s application, saying that they needed time to verify the authenticity of the documents.



