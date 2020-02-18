Tuesday February 18, 2020 - Rebellion against former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has started following Sunday claims that he was shortchanged by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking yesterday, the Civic Renewal Party (CRP) officials warned Kiunjuri against playing politics undermining President Uhuru.





The deputy party leader, James Mwangi, told Kiunjuri to concentrate with his private life and stop antagonizing Mt. Kenya residents politically.





While speaking at Nanyuki PCEA church on Sunday, Kiunjuri accused Uhuru of using and dumping him after he folded his Grand National Unity (GNU) Party ahead of the 2017 election to support Jubilee Party.





"It is regrettable that after Kiunjuri failed to capture Laikipia Governorship in 2013, he was salvaged by Kenyatta who offered him a cabinet appointment,” said Mwangi, who heads the youth wing.





He added that youth from Mt Kenya region will hold a meeting in Nanyuki town if the former CS fails to apologise to the President within seven days.





"Kiunjuri was sacked following incompetency he demonstrated in the agriculture department despite funding by the National Government, he should not go around crying.





“He should be calm as others who were asked for Cabinet but we're eventually elected as governors," said Mwangi.



