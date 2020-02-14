Friday, February 14, 2020 - Not long ago, city comedian Felix Oduor alias Jalang’o, trended online after he was exposed as a dangerous womanizer.





Different slay queens confessed that they have slept with the comedian and even posted screenshots of steamy messages they exchanged with him.



Others posted screenshots of Mpesa messages to display the money they received from Jalang'o after sex.





Jalang’o posted a photo goofing around with his sexy Taita wife to try and redeem himself after his randy behaviours were exposed and captioned the photo, “ Yesterday, today and forever. Happy Valentines.

See the pic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST