Wednesday, February 19, 2020 -Yesterday, news that a man had killed his wife and dragged her body down-stairs at Sunton, Kasarani spread on different social media platforms.





But it has now emerged that the lady who was killed is a sex worker.





The man is alleged to have picked the lady at a night club around the area for sex and after taking her home, she attempted to drug him.





The lady’s evil plan was reportedly discovered by the sex buyer, leading to a fight that turned bloody.





The sex worker died during the fight.





The suspect is in police custody.





