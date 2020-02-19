Wednesday, February 19, 2020-Yesterday, news that a man had killed his wife and dragged her body down-stairs at Sunton, Kasarani spread on different social media platforms.
But it has now emerged that the lady who was killed is a sex worker.
The man is alleged to have picked the lady at a night club around the area for sex and after taking her home, she attempted to drug him.
The lady’s evil plan was reportedly discovered by the sex buyer, leading to a fight that turned bloody.
The sex worker died during the fight.
The suspect is in police custody.
Here’s the REAL TRUTH concern the tragic story.
