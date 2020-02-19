Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - Popular blogger Edgar Obare served his followers ‘hot tea’ after slay queens narrated some of weird sexual demands they get from their sponsors.





A lady narrated how she used to accompany an old sponsor who was dating her friend to lavish vacations and expensive game resorts and the old man would pay the two ladies good money to kiss and suck their feet.





He would pay for their pedicure and then give them good cash to kiss and suck their feet.





There was no sexual penetration involved.





LOL! This is madness.





Read the lady’s confession.



