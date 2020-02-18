Tuesday February 18, 2020 - The Kenya Defence Forces through the Ministry of Defence has threatened to seek legal redress over the Ksh40 billion military weapons scandal rocking the country.





In a statement released yesterday, the ministry expressed its displeasure with what it termed to as scandalous reports perpetuated by the media to paint the force in a bad light.





"The Ministry of Defence is very concerned that a section of the media is creating a narrative that is scandalous and libelous in spite of what is clearly a fraudulent and criminal act.”





“The Ministry of Defence intends to seek redress for this matter," the statement reads.





The ministry indicated that it had received visits from the investigators seeking to ascertain if there were any truths in the allegations that had been made.





"During the visit, it was established that the complainants have never interacted with any official mandated to represent the Ministry of Defence.”





"The visit further revealed that the complainants have never been to Ulinzi House, the Ministry of Defence Headquarters as had been alleged," the statement continued.





KDF further insisted that the contents that were was being displayed in the media had no origin in the Ministry of Defence as alleged in the reports.





The military distanced itself from any involvements in the fake arms deal and procurement scam and insisted that it has well-set procurement procedures that govern how things are procured at the ministry.





The chief architect of the Ksh40 billion is none other than former CS Rashid Echesa who is out on Ksh1 million bail after a court ruling on Monday.





Also roped in is Deputy President William Ruto who is alleged to have played host to the other supposed scammers who came with Echesa to his Harambee House office.





