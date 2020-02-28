Friday February 28, 2020 - Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers who are pursuing what could have led to the mysterious death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, an Administration Police officer who was attached to the Office of the Deputy President William Ruto, have concurred that he was killed right inside his house.





After a thorough investigation, scene of crime detectives concluded that Kenei's house in Villa Franca Estate, Imara Daima, Nairobi was the crime scene and a search revealed that blood was wiped off the floor.





Chief Government Pathologist, Dr. Johansen Oduor, and DCI officers visited Kenei’s house on Thursday in an attempt to unravel whether he took his own life or was murdered.





The pathologist said that the deceased officer's house was the primary scene of crime.





"We think the sergeant's house was the primary scene where everything happened from what we have seen.”





“However, remember there are many other things coming up.”





“There are lab tests, there are swabs, which can tell us if it was there or not.”





“I cannot answer that 100%, but the thinking is along that line," he said.





Police are looking for his phone, which is still missing, as they believe it could provide more clues to what could have transpired.





Kenei was on duty at the time former CS, Rashid Echesa, visited Ruto’s office with foreign investors from where they signed a Sh 40 billion fake military tender.



