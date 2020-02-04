Tuesday February 4, 2020 - A curious netizen has wondered why Kenyans are grieving over the death of former President Daniel Moi who passed away on Tuesday morning due to old age.





Moi, 95, ruled the country for 24 years and political analysts characterize his leadership with poverty, unemployment, detentions, institutionalized tribalism, nepotism and theft of public resources.





Revered blogger Lord Abraham Mutai wondered why Kenyans are mourning the death of a thief who raped the lives of many Kenyans during his 24-year dictatorial regime.





“Why are we mourning a thief?”





“A holiday for someone who looted and bankrupted and stashed in private accounts abroad?”





“We can't even use the opportunity to remember those who were tortured and killed during his brutal regime.”





“Humanity sometimes though.”





“Sorry, I mean Africans though,” Mutai said.





According to research conducted by a British firm, Moi and his family are among African families who have stashed billions of dollars abroad as their countrymen continue dying of hunger and live in extreme poverty.



