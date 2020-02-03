Monday February 3, 2020 - Kiambu Governor, Dr James Nyoro, has surprised his constituents after he hired an expensive chopper to take him to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Kitui County.





Nyoro, who became the Governor on Thursday after the impeachment of Ferdinand Waititu, joined other hyenas in hiring expensive choppers to take them to Kitui for a BBI rally that was hosted by Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu.





The chopper is said to have cost Kiambu taxpayers more than Sh 500,000 in a single day.





Here is a photo of James Nyoro, KANU Secretary General Nick Salat and nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, embarking from a chopper in Kitui using taxpayers’ money.