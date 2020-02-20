Thursday, February 20, 2020 - This Kikuyu lady who works in Gulf is either depressed or is going through a serious dry spell in a foreign land.





She is fond of going live on facebook where she records herself talking dirty stuff and at times, she even strips naked for her followers.





In this live facebook video; the lady uses vulgar Kikuyu language full of sexual innuendos.





At some point, she displays a sex toy that she uses to satisfy her sexual thirst in the foreign land.





If you understand Kikuyu, you will just kneel down and pray for this lady after watching what she was saying live on facebook.