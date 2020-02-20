Thursday February 20, 2020 - Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruyoit, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, sent an alarming statement across the country on Wednesday night after he warned that the DP's fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta could go the South Sudan way.





The two SPLA leaders, President Salva Kiir and his Vice President turned rebel leader, Riek Machar, have made numerous attempts to topple each other in violent coups and assassination attempts.





The Senator admitted that the relationship between the DP and the Head of State was not as it was in the first year but blamed ODM leader, Raila Odinga's team for the soured relationship.





In a chilling move, the Senator warned that the fallout between the President and the DP was not something to be taken lightly - giving the example of South Sudan's civil war caused by the bitter fighting between President Salva Kiir and his deputy, Riek Machar.





"In the past months when everything appears to be going South, I have wondered what went wrong.”





“This thing that people are fanning and guys like Ledama can do that because they were not supporters of the two.”





“They tell us to respect the President but disrespect the DP.”





"A fall out between a President and his deputy is not something to be taken lightly.”





“South Sudan had the same problem and upto date the situation is very bad.”





“If I were to advise the two leaders (Uhuru and Ruto), I would tell them to go back to the situation that brought them together," Cheruyoit said.





The Kericho Senator added that the conflict between Uhuru and Ruto was a way for some people to make a lot of money - but declined to expound on this claim.





The comment also came at a time when the DP's office is at the center of a fake military tender which has seen a key supporter of the DP - former Cabinet Minister Rashid Echesa - arrested and charged with masterminding the scheme.



