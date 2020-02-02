Sunday February 2, 2020-

Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has a comment that may be construed to mean that he may be prophesying a serious tragedy may happen during the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies.





Since the launch of BBI at the Bomas of Kenya two months ago, leaders led by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga have been traversing the country in choppers using taxpayer's money.





The first BBI rally was held in Kisii Stadium where Sh 48 million was spent in hiring choppers to fly waheshimiwas from Nairobi to Kisii County.





The second BBI rally was held at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega County, where Sh 100 million taxpayers' money was blown in a single day.





Mombasa and Kitui rallies are said to have cost the taxpayer Sh 156 million and most of this money was using in hiring choppers.





Now commenting about the rallies, Mutahi said in these tense political moments, he doesn’t trust helicopters.





“In POLITICAL MOMENTS, I do NOT TRUST those HELICOPTERS. Just SAYING,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.



