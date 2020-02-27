Thursday February 27, 2020 - Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, has shed light on his relationship with Deputy President William Ruto.





While responding to a headline published by the Daily Nation in its edition of Thursday, February 27th, which read, 'Ruto Man Fights Uhuru City Takeover', Murkomen firmly and curtly stated that he is his own man and that he is not an employee of the DP.





He further clarified that he did not agree with the Deputy President on everything but explained that he still respects him as a leader.









"Dear Daily Nation, I reject your silly characterization.”





“I have a name.”





“I have a job.”





“I am NOT an employee of the Deputy President.”





"I don’t agree with him on everything even though I respect him as my Deputy Party Leader.”





“Don’t involve me in your vicious war with the DP," explained Murkomen.





The publication had indicated that President Uhuru Kenyatta's takeover of key Nairobi County functions had further proved that the Jubilee Party was experiencing a rift between leaders allied to the President and those of his deputy.



