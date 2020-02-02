Sunday February 2, 2020

-Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, should be investigated by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over the remarks she made in Kitui during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally.





During the much-publised rally, Ngilu was overheard spitting vitriol against Mt Kenya electorate saying they should know that President Uhuru Kenyatta is the last Kikuyu president the country will ever have.





Although she never said “Kikuyus will lie low like an envelope” like former late Cabinet Minister, William Ole Ntimama, Ngilu pointed that the Mt Kenya people led by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria should be ejected from BBI rallies because they are inconsequential.





Ngilu seemed to be playing the 41 vs 1 political mantra that played during the 2007 presidential election that resulted to 2007-08 post-election bloodshed which claimed the lives of 1100 Kenyans and displaced over half a million.





Speaking after the event, Moses Kuria said he has forgiven the goons who beat him and spelled doom for Ngilu and her tribal team.



