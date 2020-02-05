Wednesday, February 5, 2020 - A thread started to expose Moi’s dark past has painted him as a sex beast.





The Kenyan media led by Standard Media Group, where he is the majority shareholder, has been trying to paint him as an iconic figure but he was a ruthless dictator, sex beast and a rapist.





A twitter user fearlessly revealed that the late former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor, Professor George Eshiwani, who died in 2015, used to pimp young University girls to Moi.





The late renowned Professor used to select the hottest University ladies and take them to Moi every Friday.





Any lady who turned down this request after being selected by the Vice Chancellor would never graduate.





See the tweet that exposes the real Moi – a ruthless sex beast.