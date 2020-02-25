



Tuesday February 25, 2020 – Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has vowed never to apologize over the inflammatory remarks he made during the BBI rally in Narok which bordered on hate speech.





Speaking moments before he was arrested and whisked away, Ledama claimed he had not received official summoned from the authorities and vowed to fight for his freedom and justice of the people he represents.





"Let me tell you, a coward dies a thousand times but a soldier dies once, I ready," he said.





Through his Facebook page, the senator insisted he would not be arm-twisted to abandon his course and exuded confidence justice would finally prevail.





"Arrested...I will pursue justice for the rest of my life.”





“That's the kind of liberty that I want to defend.”





“That’s why I am here today," he posted.





During the BBI rally on Saturday, February 22, the vocal politician claimed the Maasai community had been sidelined in leadership positions and that foreigners had started encroaching on their land, leaving them desperate.





He accused investors from other communities of buying land in Narok and other areas dominated by the Maasai and fencing it to limit the community's grazing fields.



