Monday, February 3, 2020

-Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has vowed to stick with Deputy President William Ruto despite President Uhuru Kenyatta abandoning him.





Speaking on Sunday, Mwangi, who is also former Laikipia East MP, said he will support the DP to the bitter end even they will not form the next government after the 2022 general election.





" I will continue being Deputy President William Ruto's general to the end whether he forms government or not" ( nitaendelea kuwa jenerali mkuu wa naibu rais hadi mwisho, akiunda serikali na hata kama hataunda serikali),” Kiunjuri said.





“Even if we die, our hearts will remain together," (Hata kama tutakufa, roho zetu zitaendelea kuzungumza karibuni).





Since his firing from the cabinet in January, Kiunjuri has emerged as Dr Ruto's Mount Kenya point man and is widely seen by many as his possible running mate during the 2022 election.





To many, his sacking had a lot to do with 2022 political battle pitting the DP on one side and President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga on the other end.



