Monday February 3, 2020 - Neno Evangelism Centre leader, Apostle James Ng’ang’a, has announced that he is ready to fight tooth and nail with Uhuru’s Government to retain ownership of the land where the main church in Nairobi stands.





The controversial pastor scoffed at a letter from Kenya Railways Corporation Managing Director, Philip Mainga, claiming that the church on Haile Selassie Avenue stands on property meant for the agency.





In the letter he wrote on Friday, Mainga notified the Neno Church founder that the corporation is planning to reclaim the parcel because it was not converted from public to private use as per the law.





Mainga demanded that Mr. Ng’ang’a surrenders to Kenya Railways all the documents pertaining to the “irregular” allocation of the property.





The notification from the railways boss comes at a time when the Neno establishment plans to build a multi-storey building dubbed the Neno Tower in the place where the current structure stands.





Already, the congregants have started contributing for the ground-breaking of the tower, which will have basement parking lots, among other features.





While addressing the congregants during a televised sermon on Sunday, Ng’ang’a was categorical that Neno bought the property from Central Bank of Kenya.





“The owner of this field had a bank that borrowed money from the Central Bank.”





“The bank went under and Central Bank seized its property, which it sold to get money to pay back [the] depositors,” he said.





In his characteristic tough-talking styyle, Mr. Ng’ang’a promised dire consequences against anyone who will dare displace the church, which has been at the current location since 2003.





“You can go and change (the registration documents) if you are man enough,” he dared.





“Go and backdate and say it belongs to the railway.”





“I swear before God, hutabakisha hata mjukuu duniani hapa (you won’t even have a grandchild left on the face of the earth).”





“Will I keep issuing blessings? We also curse.”





“It is inconceivable that people wake up to joke with a man of God.”





“Which God are you playing with?” he threatened.



