He posted on social media after seeing the chats saying “

She logged in her Facebook account on my phone, and forgot to Log out.... That's how i came across all this her dirty secrets that she has been keeping away from me for so long, that am the only person she's having affair with since when we started dating for the past 1yr plus, but i haven't yet told her that I've seen all this stuffs, and this is not the only chat i caught her on, there are like 9 Sugar Daddies that i saw, please i need an advice