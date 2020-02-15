Saturday February 15, 2020 - Daniel Wekesa Nalyanya, 30, spoke out and disclosed the reasons as to why he briefly interrupted Mzee Daniel arap Moi's requiem mass at Nyayo Stadium, recalling the moments the security detail descended on him and unceremoniously threw him out of the event.





Speaking during an interview, the father of two disclosed that he had sought President Uhuru Kenyatta's attention for long and seized the opportunity at Nyayo after carefully orchestrating his plan.





His plan rolled out after he managed to secure a seat at a county commissioner's spot, near the presidential dais.





"After organisers realised they had set aside many seats that outnumbered the county commissioners’ population, they asked civilians, who had arrived early at Nyayo, to occupy the seats.”





“That was how I ended up sitting at a spot considered so-near to the President’s dais.”





"The security officers only punched me in the face and scratched my face using their nails.”





“They did not target my key organs while beating me up.”





“On that day, I had told myself, ‘I will do everything to catch the President’s attention, even if it means losing my life while attempting to do that’.”





“I was prepared to die; seeing Uhuru was my only aim," Wekesa disclosed.





The youth who hails from Mlolongo, Machakos County, disclosed that it took the intervention of a senior police officer who called the station and had him released in the afternoon.





"I wanted to tell Kenyatta that I have tried on three occasions to catch his attention to no avail.”





“I had, previously, tried accessing State House-Nairobi, but I was stopped at the gate by GSU officers.”





“There was a day the officers sympathized with me, asserting that I had really tarmacked in search of work.”





“I pray that one day I'll meet Kenyatta and explain to him the plight we youth face," Wekesa, who was born and raised in Bungoma County stated.





Wekesa's hatched his plan on Monday, February 10, escaping from his Mlolongo home that night and walked over 27 kilometres to Nairobi, risking his wife's wrath.



