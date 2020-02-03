Monday February 3, 2020-

Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to continue with his countrywide tours to launch development projects despite President Uhuru Kenyatta urging him to stop the tours





Speaking on Thursday in Nyandarua County, Uhuru indirectly said he will no longer entrusts his DP with launching of government projects and he will personally tour the country to launch development projects.





But speaking on Sunday in Kisii County, Dr Ruto said he is paid a salary as the country’s Deputy President.





“I will continue launching water, road, and education and electricity projects. I will continue coming here because I earn a salary as Deputy President and that is the work of a DP,” he said.





“Is there anyone here in Kisii complaining that I’m not doing my job? Let them tell me. If I’ve not performed other people’s duties, then let each and every one do their work and let’s respect one another.” Ruto said.





Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale said Ruto will continue with his development tours.





“We remain unbowed and will continue with our development moves and march to State House,” Khalwale said.



