Monday February 17, 2020- National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, on S,unday issued a rude response to a man from Luo Community who had questioned is education credentials.





Joseph Omondi, who is a resident of Nairobi questioned Junior's credentials and compared him to Deputy President William Ruto's daughter, June Ruto, who is Kenya's chargé d'affaires in Poland.





"DP Ruto daughter, June Ruto has a Master’s degree in International Studies from "University of Queensland, Australia" & a bachelor degree in Diplomacy from "United States International University" in Nairobi. She's in Charge D' Affaire in Warsaw, Poland. What does Raila Jr have??" Omondi posed.





But , Junior, 40 , did not only post his educational resume, but went as far as making an ad hominen attack that he had also spent spent with Omondi's mother.





"BA Hon’s Accounting and Finance University Of Wales 2002. MSc Finance Leeds University 2004. Na mama yako jana usiku (&your mother last night). BOOM!!" Junior posted.



