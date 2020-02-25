0 , , , ,
A+ A-

Tuesday, February 25, 2020-There was a heated argument on Kenya Talk – a popular online forum where Kenyan men flock  to pour their hearts out and brag about their sex escapades , after a man posted a photo claiming that he had sex with a lady who is a pilot at Kenya Air-Ways.

He advised men to stop having sex with low  quality women and further bragged that he had sex with the pilot at her apartment.

He posted a photo of the lady whom he claims is a pilot  lying naked in bed as evidence and what followed was a heated argument as fellow men  trolled him badly, claiming that there’s no way a lady who works as a pilot can wear such a cheap under-wear.

Other trolled the lady’s feet, claiming that they look like that of a maid.

Other noted that the house looks like a bed-sitter and wondered how a pilot can live such a low quality life.

See what the guy posted to brag  and the comments that followed, EH!EH!






The Kenyan DAILY POST

Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top