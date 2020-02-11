Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - Baringo Senator Gideon Moi cracked up mourners with a humorous tale of the private life of his late father and Kenya's second President - Mzee Daniel Arap Moi.





While eulogizing Moi at the State Memorial Service in Nyayo Stadium, Gideon narrated an incident where his father had bought a new car and in his youthful energy decided to take it on a test drive.





However, he crashed the vehicle and was scared to death how he would break the news to his father.





“I recall at one time when my father had bought a brand new car.





“As a young boy, I could not wait to take the car for a speed drive, but it got into an accident and it was no more."





"I decided to carry a bible on my hand as I went to break the news to him.





“My father took one look at me and shook his head and burst into laughter.





“He had a great sense of humour and that was Mzee, “Gideon said.





Moi had six children with his wife Lena, whom she divorced a few years before he succeeded President Kenyatta in 1978.





Their children include the late Jonathan Toroitich, John Mark, Raymond, Philip Moi, and Gideon Moi, his daughters Jennifer (Phillip's twin), Doris and June (adopted).





Lena passed on in 2004 and was buried in Moi’s vast Kabarak home despite having separated.





Moi will be buried at his Kabarak home on Wednesday with full civilian and military honors including 19-gun salute.



