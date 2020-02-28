Friday, February 28, 2020 - A married woman accosted her husband’s mistress and taught her a lesson that she will never forget all her life.





The no-nonsense woman is said to have stormed the house of her husband’s youthful mistress breathing fire and started beating her with a hammer.





She beat her mercilessly and questioned why she was wrecking her marriage.





The jilted woman beat the mistress in the presence of her little kid who watched helplessly as her mother was being disciplined.





Watch the video that has scared home wreckers.