Wednesday, February 26, 2020 -Kenyan parents tell their daughters different stuff during various stages of life.





When girls are 18 years , they are told to avoid boys but when they clock 23, parents start wondering why they are not seeing their daughters with a boyfriend.





At 26, parents start panicking and wondering why their daughters are not showing any signs of getting married.





When they clock 30 without getting married, parents accuse them of being choosy.





It gets worse when a lady clocks late thirties like Caroline Mutoko or Sheila Mwanyigah without getting married.





This is interesting.



