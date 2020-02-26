0 , , , ,
Wednesday, February 26, 2020-Kenyan parents tell their daughters different stuff during  various stages of life.

When girls are 18 years , they are told to avoid boys but when they clock 23, parents start wondering why they are not seeing their daughters with a  boyfriend.

At 26, parents start panicking and wondering  why their daughters are not showing   any signs of  getting married.

When they clock 30 without getting married, parents accuse  them of being choosy.

It gets worse when a lady clocks late thirties like Caroline Mutoko or Sheila Mwanyigah  without getting married.

This is interesting.

