4. In a negotiation, never make the first offer.

5. When entrusted with a secret, keep it.

6. Return a borrowed car with a full tank of gas.

7. Play with passion or don’t play at all…

8. When shaking hands, grip firmly and look them in the eye.

9. If you need music on the beach, you’re missing the point.

10. Carry two handkerchiefs. The one in your back pocket is for you. The one in your breast pocket is for her.

11. You marry the girl, you marry her family.

12. Be like a duck. Remain calm on the surface and paddle like crazy underneath.

13. Never be afraid to ask out the best looking girl in the room.

14. Thank a veteran. Then make it up to him.

15. Eat lunch with the new kid.

16. After writing an angry email, read it carefully. Then delete it.

17. Ask your mom to play. She won’t let you win.

18. Manners make a man.

19. Give credit. Take the blame.

20. Stand up to Bullies. Protect those bullied.

21. Write down your dreams.

22. Take time to snuggle your pets, they love you so much and are always happy to see you. 22. Be confident and humble at the same time.

23. If ever in doubt, remember whose son you are and REFUSE to just be ordinary!

24. In all things lead by example not explanation.