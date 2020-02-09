Sunday February 9, 2020-

Renowned scholar and columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has termed Kenya as a nation of hypocrites for praising late former President Daniel Arap Moi.





Since his death on Tuesday, the media and some fat politicians have been eulogizing the former President as a hero and a man who helped Kenya jump a big stride in terms of democracy and economic prosperity.





But in a in a newspaper article in one of the local dailies on Sunday , Makau said the Kenya ruling class, the intelligentsia, and the media are fawning – and falling over each other – to sanitise, launder, and immortalise Moi, one of the world’s most notorious dictators.





“We are a nation of hypocrites.This is how Moi’s epitaph should read: “Here lies the dictator who looted Kenya dry, completely impoverished it, and committed gross and grave human rights violations”. I don’t know how history can be rewritten, even by leading propagandists, to revise this painful truth. The truth is too naked, raw, and obvious to be white-washed,” Makau wrote.





Makau also said when he was a University of Nairobi student leader in 1981 he was detained and then forced into exile for protesting the predations of the single party state.



