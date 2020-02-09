0
A+ A-
Sunday February 9, 2020-Renowned scholar and columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has termed Kenya as a nation of hypocrites for praising late former President Daniel Arap Moi.

Since his death on Tuesday, the media and some fat politicians have been eulogizing the former President as a hero and a man who helped Kenya jump a big stride in terms of democracy and economic prosperity.

But in a in a newspaper article in one of the local dailies on Sunday , Makau said the Kenya ruling class, the intelligentsia, and the media are fawning – and falling over each other – to sanitise, launder, and immortalise Moi, one of the world’s most notorious dictators.

“We are a nation of hypocrites.This is how Moi’s epitaph should read: “Here lies the dictator who looted Kenya dry, completely impoverished it, and committed gross and grave human rights violations”. I don’t know how history can be rewritten, even by leading propagandists, to revise this painful truth. The truth is too naked, raw, and obvious to be white-washed,” Makau wrote.

Makau also said when he was a University of Nairobi student leader in 1981 he was detained and then forced into exile for protesting the predations of the single party state.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top