Thursday, February 13, 2020 - Kenya’s second and longest-serving President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi was buried yesterday at his Kabarak home in a ceremony that brought an end to eight days of national mourning.





The State and highly militarized burial drew the curtains on an era dominated by a man whose shoes subsequent successors have found almost impossible to fill.





However, conspicuously absent is one of Moi’s sons identified as John Mark Moi.





According to revered blogger and activist, Robert Alai, John Mark was not allowed in the funeral because he is a drug addict who is currently in a ‘zombie state’.





“John Mark is NOT in a good state of health.”





“He gets violent at times so he was told to avoid the main service.”





“He will be present at the graveside though.”





“John Mark’s health is worsened by a long period of drug use,” Alai said.



