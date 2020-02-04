Tuesday February 4, 2020 - The Government of Kenya has announced that late former President Daniel Arap Moi will be buried in a State ceremony in Kabarak on February 12th, 2020.





According to Moi’s son, Raymond Moi, Kenyans will view the body on Saturday, Sunday and Monday on a venue yet to be disclosed.





On Tuesday, there will be a funeral service at Kasarani Stadium and he will be buried on Wednesday in Kabarak.





“It has been almost three months since Mzee was hospitalized at the Nairobi hospital.”





“We had a dedicated healthcare team that was taking care of both local and international cadre but our creator had decided otherwise beyond our expectations,” Raymond said.





“We want to thank the military and State operatives for swiftly moving in and it is our prayer that God will give us strength at this moment,” Raymond added.





Moi died peacefully on Tuesday at 5.20 am at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment.



