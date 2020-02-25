



Tuesday, February 25, 2020- This video showing the moment a woman who was being baptized turned against the pastor and started fighting him is going viral on social media.





The video shows a mass baptism with several pastors in the river conducting the exercise.





Then, one of the women became violent after she was immersed in water and started throwing punches and kicks at the pastor.





As the pastor tried to contain her, they both lost control and got immersed in the river nearly drowning.









The video has sparked hilarious reactions with some netizens stating that the lady’s behavior is a result of demons leaving her body.





Watch the video below.



